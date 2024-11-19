Maharashtra Election 2024: As Maharashtra prepares for its assembly elections, this guide provides crucial information on how to check your name on the voter list and the demographics of eligible voters in the state. Ensure your voice is heard on November 20!

Maharashtra Election 2024: The stage is all set for 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra to vote on Wednesday, November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress in Maharashtra.

Overall, 4,136 candidates are in the fray from the 288 seats. Of the 288 assembly seats, 234 come under general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

How to Check Your Name on the Voters' List Online Visit the Official Voters' Service Portal: The easiest way to check your name on the Maharashtra voters' list is by visiting the official Voter Service Portal. You can access it through the Election Commission of India’s website - https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Click on the 'Search in Electoral Roll' option in the Services section on the right side of the web page.

You will be directed to a new page - https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in . On this page click on one of three tabs on top – ' Search by Details', 'Search by EPIC Number' and 'Search by Mobile.'

option, you need to type details such as your name, date of birth, state and district before clicking search option. Details of your polling station and constituency will appear if you are a registered voter.

means you need to use your Electoral Photo Identification Card number which is basically your Voter ID number. The EPIC is issued by Election Commission of India.Once you click the 'Search by EPIC Number' option, you will need to key in your EPIC number and the state Enter captcha and click search. Details will show up for registered voters

option one has to select the state and language before entering the registered mobile phone number. Enter the captcha and click on 'send OTP' option.

Once OTP is typed, the details will show up. If your name is on the list, you can download and print your details. This slip may come in handy at the time of casting your vote.

In case of any errors, you can correct it through the same portal but before the poll day.

And in case your name is not on the list, double- check that your EPIC details are correct. You can also contact local election office for assistance.

97 Million Voters Maharashtra has about 9.7 crore (97 million) eligible voters, as per the updated voter list. This includes 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crores female voters. There are 1.85 crore young voters (age 18-29), including 20.93 lakh first-time voters (age 18-19).

Maharashtra has 1,00,186 polling stations spread across 52,789 locations. This includes 42,604 urban polling booths and 57,582 rural polling booths. Of these 299 polling booths are managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

A tleast 388 polling booths are managed completely by women – called pink polling booths. There are also 530 model polling stations across Maharashtra.