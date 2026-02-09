Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election result: BJP's Mahayuti secures major victory, PM Modi hails success - 10 key points

The BJP-led Mahayuti dominated Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti polls, the results of which were declared on Monday, February 9. Prime Minister Modi thanked voters for their support, calling the outcome a mandate for good governance.

Here are ten key updates from the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results —

What do Mahayuti poll numbers reflect? The Mahayuti secured 552 out of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and over 1,000 of the 1462 panchayat samiti seats, PTI reported, citing the State Election Commission.

Where does Maha Vikas Aghadi stand? In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress led with 55 ZP seats, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 43 seats, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) obtained 26. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won one seat each in Latur and Ratnagiri.

Check other key numbers Independent candidates secured 20 seats, unrecognised parties registered with the State Election Commission gained 14, and registered parties with the commission won seven.

The MNS secured two seats, Independents 31, unrecognised parties registered with the 36, and parties recognised outside the state but registered with the commission obtained 17 seats, the news portal noted, citing the poll body.

Results of 24 seats in Karad were awaited, it added.

PM Modi thanks people of Maharashtra PM Modi on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for backing the BJP-led Mahayuti in the zilla parishad elections, describing it as a vote for "good governance."

"Once again, Maharashtra blesses BJP and Mahayuti! After the resounding success of the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections, the people of Maharashtra have given a strong mandate to us in the Zilla Parishad elections," Modi said in a post on X.

Devendra Fadnavis expresses gratitude Thanking the people of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X wrote, “Following the municipal and municipal corporation elections, the people have once again shown their strong support to BJP and Mahayuti in the Zilla Parishad elections as well. I extend my heartfelt thanks to them in crores.”

He added, “We all together will strive to prove worthy of the trust you have placed in BJP and Mahayuti, and I assure you of that.”

Eknath Shinde reacts Lauding Shiv Sena's victories in the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday that the party's public trust has risen and its support in rural regions has strengthened.

"In these polls, people's trust in the party has increased," PTI quoted Shinde.

"With this success of Shiv Sena, its base in the rural areas have become stronger," he added.

NCP workers protest NCP workers conducted a protest during Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti vote counting in Pune. Watch video –

'Poll results a tribute to Ajit Pawar's work,' says Sunil Tatkare NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said that the results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections serve as a tribute from the people to the dedication and tireless efforts of late Ajit Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar spent his entire life working for the development of the common people and strengthening grassroots governance. The verdict reflects the people's deep faith in his ideas and leadership," Tatkare was quoted as saying.

Check voter turnout The elections to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra resulted in voter turnout of 68.28%, PTI reported.

Parbhani district recorded the highest turnout at 74.89%, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79%. Kolhapur recorded a voter turnout of 74.45% and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar registered 72.69%.

About Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections Polling elections were held on Saturday, February 7, across the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur to elect 731 members, with 2,624 candidates contesting.

