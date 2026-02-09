Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result LIVE: Sharad Pawar rushed to Pune hospital; BJP dominates ZP polls result

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections began at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 9, at the respective counting centres.

The voting was conducted on Saturday, February, in Maharashtra for 12 Zilla Parishads, and 125 Panchayat Samitis, including the Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and the Latur, Dharashiv, and Parbhani districts of Marathwada.

The polling for the remaining phases of the general elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra was initially scheduled for February 5.

However, the dates were changed to February 7 after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the declaration of a three-day state mourning declared in his honour, and the counting of votes is taking place on February 9 instead of February 7, ANI reported.

Get all the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates here on Mint!