Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result LIVE: Sharad Pawar rushed to Pune hospital; BJP dominates ZP polls result

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections began at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 9, at the respective counting centres.
The voting was conducted on Saturday, February, in Maharashtra for 12 Zilla Parishads, and 125 Panchayat Samitis, including the Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and the Latur, Dharashiv, and Parbhani districts of Marathwada.
The polling for the remaining phases of the general elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra was initially scheduled for February 5.
However, the dates were changed to February 7 after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the declaration of a three-day state mourning declared in his honour, and the counting of votes is taking place on February 9 instead of February 7, ANI reported.
Get all the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates here on Mint!
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar brought to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune from Baramati after his health deteriorated.
His office says that he has some complaints of cough and difficulties in breathing. (ANI)
The BJP and its Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena were ahead of their rivals as per the early trends of the local body elections in Maharashtra on Monday, establishing a lead in 200 and 137 Zilla Parishad seats, respectively, PTI reported.
Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am. (PTI)
In the Pune Zilla Parishad elections, the NCP is leading in 43 of the 73 seats, as reported by the Indian Express.
BJP's Mudrika Shivajirao Bhikane is leading on the Latur Zilla Parishad seat with over 9,000 votes.
Just as the Election Commission is counting the votes of Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election to declare the results, Sharad Pawar was rshed to the hospital in Pune as he developed breathing difficulty.
On Saturday, elections took place in 12 Zilla Parishads—Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur to elect 731 members and fill 1,462 seats across 125 Panchayat Samitis within their jurisdictions.
Congress was leading in 12 seats in Kolhapur, followed by the BJP and Shiv Sena in 10 seats each at around 1:45 pm, HT reported.
BJP is leading in 23 constituencies in Sindhudurg, while Shiv Sena is ahead in 5 seats, HT reported.
Manjusha Nagpure, a corporator from the BJP, was elected unopposed as the mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday. Meanwhile, RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar was chosen as deputy mayor, PTI reported.
BJP leads with 16 seats in Latur Zilla Parishad elections, closely followed by Congress with 15. The NCP has secured 10 seats, Shiv Sena 2, and independents also hold 2 seats. Additionally, the NCP (SP) and MNS have each won one seat, the Indian Express reported.
Today's results are expected to influence the future direction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), particularly concerning the factions led by the late Ajit Pawar and the party's founder, Sharad Pawar, according to PTI.
Based on early trends from 531 of the 731 seats across 12 districts, the BJP is leading in 201 seats. Shiv Sena leads in 118 seats, NCP in 101, Congress in 43, and Shiv Sena (UBT) in 27. Counting continues, and these figures may shift, HT reported.
BJP leads on 201 seats, close fight between NCP, Shiv Sena, Hindustan Times reported.