Maharashtra’s wealthiest candidate has ₹3,382 crore net worth: gold, diamonds, mutual funds... Who is he?

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ghatkopar East, Parag Shah, is the richest candidate in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Shah from the Ghatkopar East in the November 20 election again.

Shah and his wife have declared combined assets of ₹3,382 crore. This includes ₹3,315 crore movable and ₹67 crore immovable assets. Of the ₹3,315 crore in the movable asset section, Shah has declared ₹2,179 crore in his name (self) and ₹ 1,136 crore in his spouse’s name.

Shah, 55, is a real estate builder and runs a construction company, Man Infra Construction Limited. He had declared ₹500 crore networth in 2019. His assets grew nearly six times over the past five years.

₹ 25,70,27,280 income in FY 23-24 Shah's income in FY 2023-24, as declared in the affidavit, was ₹25,70,27,280. In FY 2022-23, the income was ₹22,92,37,310. His spouse's income in FY 2023-24 was ₹16,36,60,140. In FY 2022-23, the spouse's income was ₹5,85,01,970, according to the affidavit.

Shah has declared ₹21,78,98,54,471 as his movable assets. His spouse has declared movable assets are ₹1136,54,26,427. Shah has ₹1.8 lakh cash in hand. His wife has ₹1.3 lakh cash in hand. Shah has declared Fixed Deposits worth ₹1.71 crore. His spouse's fixed deposits are worth ₹2.92 crore.

The BJP leader has invested ₹2129,64,09,907 in bonds and mutual funds. His wife had an investment worth ₹1110,90,61,171 in bonds and mutual funds.

No Cars, ₹ 33,36,00,000 immovable assets The couple do not own a vehicle, as per the affidavit

Shah owns gold, silver and diamonds worth ₹3,52,49.509. His spouse has gold, diamond and silver worth ₹3,17,20,971.

The total worth of immovable assets declared by Shah is ₹33,36,00,000. Hs wife's immovable assets are worth ₹34 crore. In the immovable assets, Shah has declared ownership of agricultural land worth ₹1 crore. He also own non-agricultural land valued over ₹61 lakh. He owns commercial buildings worth several crores of rupees and residential buildings/apartments worth several crores too.

Shah owns flats in Mumbai and Thane, and agricultural and non-agricultural land in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Shah's real estate company has projects in Mumbai besides Gujarat and Chennai.

Became MLA in 2019 In 2019, Shah won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Ghatkopar East constituency on a BJP ticket. At that time, he declared his property worth ₹500.62 crore and he was richest candidate in the election. He won the election with margin of 53,319 votes. Shah faces NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Rakhee Jadhav this time.

In 2017, Shah contested Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) election from Ward 132 and won from there.

Shah graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Osmania University in 1990.

