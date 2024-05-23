'Mahaul tana-tan, BJP safa-chat': Tejashwi Yadav hits out at PM Modi, Amit Shah over '400 par' claim
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked, “If they [BJP] have crossed 400 [seats in Lok Sabha], then why are they coming to Bihar again and again?”
Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to campaign in Bihar because the Opposition's INDIA bloc is getting votes. He shared a new slogan to back his argument.