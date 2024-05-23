Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked, “If they [BJP] have crossed 400 [seats in Lok Sabha], then why are they coming to Bihar again and again?”

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to campaign in Bihar because the Opposition's INDIA bloc is getting votes. He shared a new slogan to back his argument. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav said, "Mahaul tana-tan tana-tan tana-tan, BJP safa-chat, safa-chat safa-chat, INDIA alliance ko vote mil raha hai thaka-thak, thaka-thak, thaka-thak."

Yadav's reaction was a response to a question about PM Modi and Amit coming to Bihar to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah is scheduled address rallies in Bihar's Ara at 11:30 am on Friday. PM Modi also reportedly plans to visit Bihar to address elections rallies ahead of Phase 7 polls.

Speaking with reports on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav asked, "If they [BJP] have crossed 400 [seats in Lok Sabha], then why are they coming to Bihar again and again?"

"Today, Amit Shah is staying [in Patna], then PM is coming. Why? Because they are not getting good feedback from Bihar. So they are trying their best," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav said during an election rally: "Mahaul hai ekdam tana-tan tana-tan tana-tan; BJP ho gyi safa-chat, safa-chat, safa-chat; Mahilaon ko ₹1 lakh milega khata-khat, khata-khat, khata-khat; 1 crore naukriyaam milegi fata-fat, fata-fat, fata-fat; INDIA alliance ko vote mil raha hai thaka-thak, thaka-thak, thaka-thak."

Bihar went to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The remaining sixth phase of polling will be held on May 25 and the seventh phase will happen on June 1. The results for all the phases will be declared on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

