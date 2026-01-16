Mahayuti heads for poll sweep, BJP clinches Mumbai, Congress' solo act — 5 key takeaways from Maharashtra civic polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, put up a stellar show in the Maharashtra civic body elections. Held after a nine-year hiatus, the Maharashtra civic poll results on Friday saw the Mahayuti nearly poised for a sweep, the Congress' solo act, and the temporary ‘merger’ of two rival NCP factions, among others.

The election results also saw four former mayors emerging victorious in the Mumbai civic polls, along with three former deputy mayors.

Here are the five key takeaways from the Maharashtra civic body election results:

Mahayuti roars past majority mark in Mumbai Mahayuti – of which the BJP and Shiv Sena are a part, had already crossed the majority mark – leading on 117 wards out of Mumbai's 227 wards – early trends showed, with counting still underway.

According to data collected by HT, as of 10:45pm, BJP was ahead in 88 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leading on 64 seats in BMC. Meanwhile, BJP ally, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, is leading in 29 seats while Congress is leading in 24 seats.

Saffron surge in Maharashtra? Dismissing allegations of vote theft and overcoming disputes over indelible ink, the BJP pulled far ahead of its main rivals — the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS and NCP (SP) — with a particularly strong show in Pune, long seen as the Pawar family’s bastion. Even with Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar closing ranks to defend their turf, the BJP outperformed the combined NCP and NCP (SP) in both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

As counting continued, the saffron party also surged ahead in civic bodies across western Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Four former mayors, three deputy mayors win Several familiar faces emerged victorious in the BMC elections on Friday, with four former mayors – Kishori Pednekar, Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut and Milind Vaidya – and three ex–deputy mayors winning. Pednekar won from Ward 192, Jadhav from Ward 202, Raut from Ward 191 and Vaidya from Ward 182. All four belong to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Former deputy mayors Suhas Wadkar won from Ward 41, Hemangi Waralikar from Ward 193, and Alka Kerkar won from Ward 98. While Wadkar and Waralikar are from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, Kerkar belongs to the BJP.

Congress' solo act The Congress, which contested the local body elections on its own, failed to make a mark in Mumbai. However, its overall performance across Maharashtra’s civic polls outpaced that of both the Thackeray cousins’ alliance and the rival Pawar factions.

Despite fielding candidates in just 528 of the 2,869 seats, the Congress secured 226 seats across various civic bodies, as per data collected by HT. Notably, this marked the party’s first solo outing in local elections since 1999, a decision driven by shifting alliances and questions over political legacy.