Mahua Moitra, Dilip Ghosh to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: High-stakes battles tomorrow in West Bengal for Lok Sabha 2024
The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will see key battles in West Bengal including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra vs Amrita Roy, and Shatrughan Sinha vs Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key political leaders will witness a fierce battle in West Bengal in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024 set to take place on Monday, May 13. Voters will decide the fate of major political heavyweights in the state including State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha, etc.