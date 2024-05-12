The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will see key battles in West Bengal including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra vs Amrita Roy, and Shatrughan Sinha vs Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key political leaders will witness a fierce battle in West Bengal in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024 set to take place on Monday, May 13. Voters will decide the fate of major political heavyweights in the state including State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, people of 96 constituencies will cast their vote on Monday. The fourth phase of elections will be fought by 1,717 candidates from 10 states and union territories including Bengal. Take a look at the key battles to be fought by political leaders in West Bengal on May 13.

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs TMC's Yusuf Pathan Bengal's Baharampur constituency will witness the competition between Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and TMC leader cum former cricketer Yusuf Pathan. Dr Nirmal Kumar Saha is the BJP candidate in competition from the constituency. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won previous Lok Sabha elections. The strong and influential leader in Baharampur, he has secured victory for the party in three consecutive terms from 2009 to 2019.

TMC's Mahua Moitra vs BJP's Amrita TMC leader Mahua Moitra is set to face fierce competition from the BJP's Amrita Roy in Krishnanagar constituency on Monday, May 13. Krishnanagar's sitting MP, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the parliament after she was held guilty of unethical conduct in sharing her password and details with another person. In 2019, Moitra won the seat with 614,872 votes, defeating BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey who secured 551,654 votes.

TMC's Shatrughan Sinha vs BJP's Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia In West Bengal's Asansol, people will cast their votes from the candidates list which includes TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha and BJP's Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia. The previous Lok Sabha election in the constituency was won by Babul Supriyo, a popular singer, who was then with the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP's Dilip Ghosh vs TMC's Kirti Azad West Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur will witness the clash of two senior party leaders on May 13. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has often landed into controversies because of his statements. Currently, he is the sitting MP of Medinipur. He will face competition from TMC leader Kirti Azad who joined the party in 2021. At present, Azad is the TMC in charge of Goa.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!