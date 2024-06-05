Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra returned to the Lok Sabha after winning the Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency by over 56,000 votes on Tuesday. She was expelled from the lower house in December 2023 after she was accused in a "cash-for-query" case. Moitra defeated 'Rajmata of the Rajbari' Amrita Roy, who was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Moitra's victory margin was 56,705 votes. She bagged 6,24,711 votes and was leading by an irreversible margin of 57,083 over her nearest BJP rival Amrita Roy, who managed to pocket 5,67,628 votes. The TMC leader had won the Krishnanagar seat in 2019 as well.

Born into privilege in Assam, Moitra's decision to leave her lucrative career as an investment banker in New York and London to join the political fray was met with both skepticism and admiration. She joined the Congress party's youth wing in 2009 before eventually finding her home in the Trinamool Congress.

Mahua Moitra was accused of sharing her credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani and accepting gifts from him to pose questions against the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha.

The TMC leader was expelled from the Lok Sabha after an Ethics Committee report recommending her expulsion from Parliament over the "cash-for query" case. The committee report had then called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner".

The committee had recommended the initiation of an investigation by the government into the 'money trail' of cash transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of 'quid pro quo'.

"The 'money trail' of cash transaction between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of 'quid pro quo' should be investigated by the Government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner," the report said.

Moitra, however, contended that the Ethics panel had no power to expel lawmakers. She also lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government for ‘shutting her into submission’ and dubbed it the beginning of the other party's end.

