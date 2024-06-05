Mahua Moitra regains Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat by defeating 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy of BJP
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra returned to the Lok Sabha after winning the Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency by over 56,000 votes on Tuesday. She was expelled from the lower house in December 2023 after she was accused in a "cash-for-query" case. Moitra defeated 'Rajmata of the Rajbari' Amrita Roy, who was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.