Maithili Thakur, set to become Bihar’s youngest MLA, was once a teenage Indian Idol sensation

Maithili Thakur, a 25-year-old former music-show contestant, is making waves in Bihar politics by taking a significant lead of 8,544 votes over RJD's Binod Mishra in the Alinagar constituency.

If the trend continues, Maithili Thakur will become the youngest member of the Bihar Assembly, marking a remarkable rise for the young BJP candidate who first gained national attention as a child on TV.

Also Read | Maithili Thakur Alinagar Election Result LIVE: 46k lead sparks big turnaround

Having turned 25 in July, she would enter an assembly where the average age of candidates this election cycle is approximately 51. Her victory would also mark a historic first for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Alinagar, a Darbhanga constituency with a considerable Muslim population long considered beyond the BJP’s reach. The state’s previous youngest MLA was independent candidate Tauseef Alam, elected at 26 in 2005, followed a decade later by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who also entered the House at 26.

Her campaign has been conspicuously family-centred. Thakur’s younger brothers—Rishav, a tabla player, and Ayachi, the youngest sibling—joined her on the trail, often performing folk songs at rallies, to reinforce her cultural identity in a region deeply rooted in its artistic heritage. Her maternal uncles, Nand Kishore Jha and Sumit Jha, were seen managing logistics and field operations across the constituency.

Also Read | Bihar Election Winning Candidates List: NDA candidates dominate

Thakur has outlined an agenda that blends cultural revival with social reform. She has pledged to introduce Mithila painting as an extra-curricular component in schools, advocate stronger educational initiatives—particularly for girls—and push employment-focused programmes for local youth. She has also expressed interest in renaming Alinagar as ‘Sitanagar’, a proposition aimed at reinforcing Mithila’s cultural legacy.

A background steeped in music and public life Born on 25 July 2000, Maithili Thakur trained in classical and folk music from childhood and rose to prominence through reality-show appearances. She participated in Little Champs in 2011, followed by Indian Idol Junior in 2015. Her breakthrough came in 2016 when she won the iGenius Young Singing Star competition, leading to the release of her debut album, Ya Rabba. The following year, she was the runner-up in Rising Star, missing the title by just two votes but gaining a massive digital following.

Also Read | Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan out of ICU after car accident

Her performances with her brothers — often featuring recitations of Ramcharitmanas— became major online sensations, drawing millions of viewers.

Over the years, she has been honoured with multiple awards, including the ‘Atal Mithila Samman’ and the ‘Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Award’.

In 2019, she and her brothers were appointed brand ambassadors for Madhubani by the Election Commission.