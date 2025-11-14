Mokama Election Result 2025 Live: Anant Singh faces RJD's Veena Devi in high-stakes battle; Can he maintain stronghold?

Mokama Election Result Live: The Mokama constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It forms part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency and is one of the 14 assembly segments located within Patna district. The Mokama constituency voted in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, alongside 121 other constituencies statewide. The counting of votes for this seat is set to take place today.

It is witnessing an intense contest in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with the Janata Dal (United) fielding strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. The Jan Suraaj Party has put forward Priyadarshi Piyush as its candidate.

Both major contenders belong to the Bhumihaar community, making it a direct battle of political legacies in one of Bihar’s most volatile yet strategically important constituencies.

Popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ among his supporters, Anant Singh has held sway over Mokama’s politics since 2005, maintaining dominance despite changing party affiliations—from JD(U) to Independent to RJD. His political journey was interrupted in 2022, when he was convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and disqualified from the Assembly.

After his conviction, the RJD fielded his wife, Neelam Devi, in the by-election, and she managed to retain the seat. Now, following his acquittal by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh has returned to contest once again.

