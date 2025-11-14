Mokama Election Result 2025 Live: Anant Singh faces RJD's Veena Devi in high-stakes battle; Can he maintain stronghold?

Mokama Election Result Live: The Mokama constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It forms part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency and is one of the 14 assembly segments located within Patna district. The Mokama constituency voted in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, alongside 121 other constituencies statewide. The counting of votes for this seat is set to take place today.
It is witnessing an intense contest in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with the Janata Dal (United) fielding strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. The Jan Suraaj Party has put forward Priyadarshi Piyush as its candidate.
Both major contenders belong to the Bhumihaar community, making it a direct battle of political legacies in one of Bihar’s most volatile yet strategically important constituencies.
Popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ among his supporters, Anant Singh has held sway over Mokama’s politics since 2005, maintaining dominance despite changing party affiliations—from JD(U) to Independent to RJD. His political journey was interrupted in 2022, when he was convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and disqualified from the Assembly.
After his conviction, the RJD fielded his wife, Neelam Devi, in the by-election, and she managed to retain the seat. Now, following his acquittal by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh has returned to contest once again.
Historically, Mokama voters have supported Anant Singh, who won the seat on an RJD ticket in 2020. Following his conviction, his wife Neelam Devi secured victory in the 2022 by-election. For the 2025 elections, Anant Singh has changed his party affiliation.
In the 2022 Bihar Assembly by-election for the Mokama constituency, Nilam Devi of the RJD retained the seat with 79,744 votes, capturing 53.44% of the vote share, a +0.45% increase from the previous election. Sonam Devi of the BJP secured 63,003 votes (42.22%), contesting the seat for the first time. NOTA (None of the Above) received 2,470 votes (1.66%), a decline of −1.39%. The majority margin was 16,741 votes (11.22%), with a voter turnout of 1,49,321 (53.09%). The result marked an RJD hold, with a modest swing in their favour.
In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for the Mokama constituency, Anant Kumar Singh of the RJD won the seat with 78,721 votes, securing 52.99% of the vote share. Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the JD(U) received 42,964 votes (28.92%), marking a +4.26% change from the previous election. Suresh Singh Nishad of the LJP got 13,331 votes (8.97%), a −1.73% change, while Dilraj Raushan of the RLSP secured 4,007 votes (2.7%).
Independent candidate Dr. Dharambir Kumar received 1,723 votes (1.16%), and NOTA (None of the Above) accounted for 4,534 votes (3.05%), an increase of +0.84%. The majority margin was 35,757 votes (24.07%), showing a +11.38% swing, and the voter turnout was 148,555 (54.01%), down 2.93% from the previous election. The seat was a gain for RJD from an Independent.