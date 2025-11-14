Mokama constituency result: Jailed ‘Chota Sarkar’ Anant Singh leads as he faces RJD's Veena Devi, early trends show

Mokama Assembly Election: Mokama is witnessing the high-stakes battle in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with the Janata Dal (United) fielding strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party has put forward Priyadarshi Piyush as its candidate.

The counting of votes is underway for this seat.

Mokama has long been known as a bastion of powerful and often controversial “strongmen” (bahubalis) in Bihar politics, most prominently Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh, and Surajbhan Singh.

The recent murder of Dularchand Yadav has once again thrust Mokama into the spotlight, with the incident likely to influence the voting dynamics.

This year, the political contest in the Mokama Assembly constituency of Patna district revolves around two dominant bahubalis, Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, whose influence continues to shape the region’s political landscape.

Mokama election results 2025: What does the early trend show? JDU's Anant Singh leads against RJD's Veena Devi, with a margin of 11055 votes as of 10:49 am, early trends show, according to the Election Commission website.