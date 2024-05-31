Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reveled his choice for the Prime Minister post if INDIA bloc comes to power. However, he stated that the Opposition alliance will jointly decide who will be PM.

With the campaigning ending for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday revealed his choice for the post of Prime Minister if the INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4.

In an interview with NDTV, the Congress chief said that Rahul Gandhi would be a popular choice for the top post.

"Rahul Gandhi is my choice to be Prime Minister," Kharge told NDTV, adding, he represents the youth, and length and breadth of the country.

However, the Congress chief added that the INDA bloc has decided they are fighting together, and after winning, the coalition will jointly decide who will be PM.

He also rubbished talk that he too could be a PM candidate.

"How can I propose my (own) name? The party will take a call. Alliance parties might have named me but, in our party, we will sit (together) and decide... there is a process like in 2004 or 2009," Kharge told NDTV.

The Congress chief further added that he wanted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, addressing a conference in Himachal, when he was asked about the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate, Kharge said, "It's like asking 'Kaun Banega crorepati'."

Recently, when Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal was asked if he considered himself a PM face of the opposition INDIA bloc, the Delhi Chief Minister said that he has no such intention as AAP is a very small party.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the party which gets the maximum seats in the alliance will be a 'natural claimant' for its leadership. He added that the name of the PM candidate would be announced within 48 hours after the result on June 4.

The voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

