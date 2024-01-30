'No more elections if Modi…': Mallikarjun Kharge warns of ‘dictatorship’ ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge warns that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be the last opportunity to save democracy in India, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi may prefer dictatorship if his party wins.
