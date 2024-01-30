Congress president and INDIA bloc convenor Mallikarjun Kharge has warned that 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prefer dictatorship in case his party wins the upcoming polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressing his apprehensions, Malliakrjun Kharge remarked BJP and its ideologue RSS are “like poison"

"This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia," Kharge said while addressing a party rally.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, Kharge said that the present government under Modi is being run by intimidating states and leaders of the opposition.

"Notices are being served to the leaders and ED and Income Tax have become weapons to grind the political opponents," he claimed adding that the people should be aware of the BJP and RSS ideologies. He alleged that the leaders are threatened to leave their parties, friendship and alliances if they oppose the ideologies of BJP and RSS.

Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Rahul Gandhi was frequently threatened as he opposed the BJP and the RSS. "However, Rahul Gandhi did not come under their pressure and continues to fight against such forces that are out to divide the nation," the Congress president said.

While blaming the BJP-led central government for the Manipur violence, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Even today, people are being killed in Manipur, women are raped, hundreds of houses, cars are being burnt. Where is Modi Ji, where is BJP?".

"Go to Manipur and Nagaland and show yourself (Modi) to people there. Then you will realize how difficult is it to maintain peace. We will have to make sacrifices to keep the nation united. You do not have that courage. Indira Gandhi was aware of the danger on her life. Still, she did not get freighted. Indira Ji in her last speech in Odisha had indicated about the danger to her life," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

What was her fault, Mallikarjun Kharge asked adding had she looted anyone? "No, she had all along worked to keep the nation united. But some people killed her. Rajiv Gandhi also sacrificed his life while following his mother's footsteps. Rajiv Ji was killed by a human bomb. For what did he died? He died for the nation," Kharge said.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA, Kharge claimed it will not have any impact on the polls.

"One person quitting Mahagathbandhan will not weaken us. We will defeat the BJP," he said.

The Congress president also described PM Modi as a "habitual liar" whom he accused of misleading the people by assuring two crore jobs every year and ₹15 lakh money in every Indian's bank account.

Referring to PM Modi’s jibe at Congress’s achievements during the last 70 years, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “You (Modi) became the chief minister of Gujarat and now the PM because the Congress had held the democracy and Constitution high. But you are now destroying the basics of democracy and the Constitution."

