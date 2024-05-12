Mallikarjun Kharge's chopper checked in Bihar, Congress says EC 'targeting' Opposition
Congress Bihar unit chief spokesperson Rajesh Rathorre on Sunday accused the Election Commission officials of ‘malicious behaviour', and said they were 'targeting' opposition leaders, while leaders of the saffron party were permitted to move about "freely" after Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter was allegedly inspected in Samastipur of Bihar.