Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur Election Results: Bengal CM bounces back to take lead over Suvendu Adhikari by over 19,000

Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur Election Results: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is leading in Bhabanipur by over 19,000, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends. She, however, trails Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 7,698 votes. In both seats, Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her core rival Suvendu Adhikari.
The contest witnessed sharp swings in the initial rounds. Banerjee had opened with a lead of 1,996 votes in the first round, securing 3,666 votes against Adhikari's 1,670. However, the BJP leader overturned the advantage in the second round, moving ahead by 1,558 votes. Banerjee bounced back in the third round, regaining the lead by 898 votes, before consolidating her position further in the subsequent round.
Mamata Banerjee had faced a massive defeat at the hands of Suvendu Adhikari after a close fight in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Election. She lost Nandigram in the last elections by 1956 votes. She later won the bye-elections from Bhabanipur to retain the chief minister's post in the state.
12:00 pm: Banerjee polled 17,244 votes against Adhikari's 8,762, significantly establishing her lead in what began as a see-saw contest, according to Election Commission data.
11:00 am: BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats." Taking a jibe at TMC over their performance, he said, "Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam."
"All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress," he added.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.