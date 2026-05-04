Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur Election Results: Bengal CM bounces back to take lead over Suvendu Adhikari by over 19,000

Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur Election Results: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is leading in Bhabanipur by over 19,000, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends. She, however, trails Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 7,698 votes. In both seats, Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her core rival Suvendu Adhikari.

The contest witnessed sharp swings in the initial rounds. Banerjee had opened with a lead of 1,996 votes in the first round, securing 3,666 votes against Adhikari's 1,670. However, the BJP leader overturned the advantage in the second round, moving ahead by 1,558 votes. Banerjee bounced back in the third round, regaining the lead by 898 votes, before consolidating her position further in the subsequent round.

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What happened in Bhabanipur, Nandigram in 2021 elections? Mamata Banerjee had faced a massive defeat at the hands of Suvendu Adhikari after a close fight in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Election. She lost Nandigram in the last elections by 1956 votes. She later won the bye-elections from Bhabanipur to retain the chief minister's post in the state.

Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur Election Results: 12:00 pm: Banerjee polled 17,244 votes against Adhikari's 8,762, significantly establishing her lead in what began as a see-saw contest, according to Election Commission data.

11:00 am: BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats." Taking a jibe at TMC over their performance, he said, "Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam."

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"All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress," he added.