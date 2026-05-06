Mamata Banerjee, nephew Abhishek's security outside their homes ‘scaled-down’ after West Bengal election 2026 results

As outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost in this year’s Assembly elections, also ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), security deployment outside the homes of Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee was reduced on Wednesday morning, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The residence of Mamata Banerjee is located at 188A Harish Chatterjee Street, while 121 Kalighat Road serves as the headquarters of the AITC. The office of Abhishek Banerjee is situated at 9 Camac Street.

“Police arrangements outside three premises – 188A Harish Chatterjee, 121 Kalighat Road and 9 Camac Street – have been scaled down from 6:30am on Wednesday. Some of the security arrangements like scissor barricades were replaced by manual guardrails on Tuesday,” HT quoted a police officer as saying.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was security reduced outside Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee's homes? ⌵ Security arrangements outside the homes of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee were scaled down following the West Bengal election results where the TMC lost power. This reduction occurred after the BJP secured a majority, ending the TMC's 15-year rule. 2 What specific security measures were removed from Mamata Banerjee's residence? ⌵ Advanced security measures, including scissor barricades installed near Mamata Banerjee's residence in the Kalighat area, were removed. These mechanized barricades have been replaced with standard manual guardrails. 3 What is the current security status for Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee? ⌵ Only Z+ security arrangements will remain for Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Extra police personnel deployed beyond the Z+ category have been withdrawn from their residences and the TMC office. 4 What were the results of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026? ⌵ The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC's 15-year rule. The TMC's seat count fell to 80, with the BJP gaining a significant vote share increase. 5 Did Mamata Banerjee resign after the election results? ⌵ Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as Chief Minister following the election results, stating that while the TMC was officially defeated by the Election Commission, they had morally won. She asserted that the question of resignation did not arise.

“Only the Z+ security arrangement will remain. The extra police personnel, who were deployed beyond the Z+ category security, were withdrawn,” said an IPS officer stated, as per the report.

An internal directive to scale down security arrangements was reportedly issued on Tuesday by the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) of Kolkata Police.

According to police officials, several advanced security measures were withdrawn the same day. This included the removal of scissor barricades that had been installed about 200 metres before Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the Kalighat area. These mechanised barricades, typically used in high-security zones, have now been replaced with standard manual guard rails.

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Mamata Banerjee, who was defeated in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, raised concerns over the counting process and claimed that workers of the TMC were assaulted.

She further alleged that she was “manhandled, assaulted and kicked in the belly,” and claimed that CCTV cameras were switched off during the incident.

West Bengal election results According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP secured 45.84% of the vote share, marking an increase of 7.87 percentage points from the 37.97% it received in 2021. This surge translated into 207 Assembly seats, a significant rise from its earlier tally of 77, as per PTI.

In contrast, the AITC saw its vote share decline from 48.02% in 2021 to 40.8%, a drop of 7.22 percentage points. This decrease resulted in a steep fall in its seat count, from 215 to just 80.

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The data further revealed that the BJP performed strongly in constituencies with voter turnout between 85% and 95%, winning 172 seats in this category, while the TMC managed only 45. In areas where turnout exceeded 95%, the TMC secured 37 seats compared to the BJP’s 28.

West Bengal recorded an average voter turnout of 92.47% in the two-phase elections, its highest since Independence, as per the Election Commission. The nearly 8% rise in the BJP’s vote share compared to 2021 helped it gain around 130 additional seats, leading to a major setback for the TMC.