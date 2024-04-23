Active Stocks
Business News/ Elections / Amit Shah accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of hindering refugee citizenship, claims 'infiltration continuing unabated'
Amit Shah accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of hindering refugee citizenship, claims 'infiltration continuing unabated'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Amit Shah alleges Mamata Banerjee is preventing refugees from receiving Indian citizenship by opposing CAA. He urged Bengal voters to support BJP in 2024 to halt ongoing infiltration under TMC administration.

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Malda South (PTI)
Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Malda South (PTI)

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not allowing refugees to get Indian citizenship by opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a roadshow in the Malda South, Shah, while urging the people of Bengal to vote to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claimed infiltration was continuing unabated in the state under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime and it could only be stopped if they vote for the BJP.  

"Under the Trinamool Congress rule, infiltration is continuing unabated. Mamata didi is opposing the CAA and not allowing refugees to get citizenship. If you want to stop infiltration and corruption, vote for the BJP," he said.

At Karandighi rally, Shah said neither Congress nor Mamata Banerjee can “dare to interfere" with CAA. 

 

