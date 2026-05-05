Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign as CM, says ‘TMC did not lose’ - What happens next?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign, following her Trinamool Congress' defeat in the Assembly election 2026 and a massive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) landslide. Mamata Banerjee did not just lose the state, but also her Bhabanipur seat to Suvendu Adhikari – her former aide and now the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bengal Assembly.

In a press conference, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the West Bengal Election Result was not the mandate of the people, but a conspiracy. Mamata also alleged that the TMC's contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked “for the BJP”.

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The Bengal chief minister also alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process by the Election Commission, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted”. She also said that the counting process was deliberately slowed down to demoralise the Trinamool.

Mamata Banerjee said, “The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy… I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms.”

"Why should I resign? We have not lost. Votes have been looted. Where does the question of resignation arise?" the TMC chief asserted.

What happens next? Refusing to resign from her post, Mamata Banerjee has also indicated that constitutional options remain open. “They can take action as per constitutional norms,” she said, without elaborating.

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The term of the 17th West Bengal Legislative Assembly ends on May 7, 2026, marking the end of Mamata Banerjee's five-year tenure that began in 2021.

This means that after May 7, Mamata Banerjee cease to be a chief minister.

Article 164 of the Constitution of India mentions that it is the Governor who appoints the chief minister and the “other Ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor.”

To continue the office, Mamata Banerjee will have to prove the majority in the Assembly. In the case of West Bengal, the majority officially lies with the Bharatiya Janata Party which has won 207 seats in the state Assembly, while the TMC was wrapped up on 80 seats.

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Meanwhile, as Mamata Banerjee continues to fight the Election Commission and against the Assembly election results, the BJP has decided to conduct the oath ceremony for the next chief minister and the state cabinet ministers in West Bengal on May 9, Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said, “The Prime Minister announced yesterday that on 25th Baisakh, that is May 9, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, this government will take the oath.”

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal and marking a decisive shift in the state's political landscape.