West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified on Thursday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a part of the INDIA bloc at the national level and would continue to be in it. Mamata Banerjee's clarification came a day after she announced that her party would extend “outside" support to the anti-BJP faction if it is elected to power.

Addressing an election rally in Tamluk, Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC is not in alliance with the CPI(M) and the Congress in West Bengal but is in alliance with it at the national level. Mamata Banerjee also said that the alliance was her brainchild.

“At all India level, some people have misunderstood my statement yesterday. I am very much part of the INDIA alliance. The INDIA alliance was my brainchild. We are together at the national level and will continue to be together," Mamata Banerjee said.

However, she went on to say that Congress and CPI(M) have helped the BJP in the state. "Do not count on the CPI(M) and the Congress in Bengal. They are not with us, they are with the BJP here. I am talking about that (INDIA bloc) in Delhi," she said.

Trinamool Congress had withdrew from the INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January this year. But on Wednesday, May 15, Mamata Banerjee said her party would offer “outside" support to the Opposition INDIA bloc to help it form government at the Centre.

"The entire country has understood that the BJP is a party full of thieves. We will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre. We will extend our support so that in Bengal, our mothers and sisters never face a problem... and those who work in the 100 days' job scheme, also do not face problems," Mamata Banerjee said, PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)

