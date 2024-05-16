Mamata Banerjee says TMC part of INDIA day after offering ‘outside’ support: ‘It was my brainchild’
Mamata Banerjee has changed her tone on her party's tie-up with INDIA bloc, saying she is part of the anti-BJP alliance on national level. She said it was her brainchild
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified on Thursday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a part of the INDIA bloc at the national level and would continue to be in it. Mamata Banerjee's clarification came a day after she announced that her party would extend “outside" support to the anti-BJP faction if it is elected to power.