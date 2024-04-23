Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over alleged assassination attempt on Abhishek: 'You can bomb me, but...'
Mamata Banerjee also criticised the BJP for wanting to ‘kill or arrest’ those who oppose them, questioning the need for such tactics if they were confident of winning votes.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for alleged assassination attempt on Trinamool Congress national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She claimed someone from the BJP tried to kill Abhishek and had threatened him about a bomb explosion.