PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee LIVE Updates: TMC or BJP, who will win? EC results today

PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared today, May 4. The state is witnessing a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi dominating the elections and poll campaigns.
Mamata Banerjee has led the Trinamool Congress for 15 years, while PM Modi has been the face of the BJP since 2014. Both leaders are inseparable from their party’s identities.
Besides, while Mamata Banerjee is the CM face of the TMC, the BJP has not revealed one, following its tradition of contesting polls without a chief ministerial candidate.
On Monday, the state's fate will be sealed as the Election Commission counts the votes cast in the first and second phases of the West Bengal Elections 2026. Will it be the TMC retaining power in Bengal, or will the BJP turn the tables to end Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule?
The majority of exit polls predicted the BJP's victory in the 2026 Bengal Elections. However, several analysts gave an edge to Mamata Banerjee's TMC, believing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be the key player impacting the polls.
A political party or coalition needs to win 148 of the 295 seats in the West Bengal Assembly. Here's what different exit polls predicted:
Matrize: 146-161 seats to BJP; 120-140 seats for TMC.
P-Marq: 150 and 175 seats for BJP; 118-138 seats for TMC.
Praja Polls: 178-208 seats for BJP; 85-110 seats for the TMC.
Poll Diary: 142-171 seats for BJP as against 99-127 for the TMC.
Janmat Poll: 80-90 seats for BJP in Bengal; 195 to 205 seats for TMC.
Peoples Pulse: 177-187 seats for TMC; 95-110 seats for BJP.
In the 2021 West Bengal Election, the TMC won 123 of the 142 seats. The BJP could only win 18 seats, despite an aggressive campaign. The remaining one seat, Bhangar, was won by the Left’s ally, the Indian Secular Front (ISF).
The BJP has not won assembly elections in West Bengal so far. Yet, it achieved a remarkable milestone in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats of Bengal, a sharp increase from 2 seats it had won in 2014.
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Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Trinamool Congress workers to remain vigilant through the night ahead of vote counting, alleging phased power outages and CCTV disruptions near strong rooms across Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and parts of Kolkata.
Posting on X, Banerjee said: "Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia's Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms."
For those looking to track the numbers in real-time, the official ECI Results Portal is the primary source for candidate-wise leads and margins.
To navigate the site, simply select “General Election to State Legislative Assembly” and filter by your specific state. Voters can also use the Voter Helpline App (available on iOS and Android) for a faster, mobile-friendly experience.
Counting begins with postal ballots at 8:00 AM, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 AM. Early trends across major constituencies are expected to emerge between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, with the Election Commission of India expected to declare official results from 5:00 PM onwards.
The 2021 West Bengal Assembly election returned the Trinamool Congress to power with a decisive third consecutive term, winning 213 seats against the BJP's 77. The Congress and Left Front were wiped out entirely, failing to win a single seat.
The election's defining moment came in Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 1,956 votes, making the constituency the symbolic centre of the entire contest. Despite the BJP raising its vote share to around 38 to 39 per cent, the surge did not translate into enough seats to threaten TMC's dominance.
Mamata Banerjee alleged in the early hours of Monday that "deliberate load-shedding" was being carried out near strong rooms storing polled votes across parts of the state, with CCTV cameras allegedly switched off and suspicious vehicle movement reported outside premises in Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and Kolkata.
Posting on X, Banerjee called on Trinamool Congress workers to "keep watch" through the night and file complaints if any suspicious activity was noticed. She alleged the actions were being carried out "at the behest of the BJP."
West Bengal recorded its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM.
In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent."The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said.
The polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.
The West Bengal Assembly Elections are set to be declared on Monday, May 4. The early result trends will start coming in by 9:30 am.
The TMC and the BJP are in a tight contest this year as many exit polls gave a lead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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