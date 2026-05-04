PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee LIVE Updates: TMC or BJP, who will win? EC results today

PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared today, May 4. The state is witnessing a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi dominating the elections and poll campaigns.

Mamata Banerjee has led the Trinamool Congress for 15 years, while PM Modi has been the face of the BJP since 2014. Both leaders are inseparable from their party’s identities.

Besides, while Mamata Banerjee is the CM face of the TMC, the BJP has not revealed one, following its tradition of contesting polls without a chief ministerial candidate.

On Monday, the state's fate will be sealed as the Election Commission counts the votes cast in the first and second phases of the West Bengal Elections 2026. Will it be the TMC retaining power in Bengal, or will the BJP turn the tables to end Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule?

West Bengal Election Results 2026: What did exit polls reveal

The majority of exit polls predicted the BJP's victory in the 2026 Bengal Elections. However, several analysts gave an edge to Mamata Banerjee's TMC, believing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be the key player impacting the polls.

A political party or coalition needs to win 148 of the 295 seats in the West Bengal Assembly. Here's what different exit polls predicted:

Matrize: 146-161 seats to BJP; 120-140 seats for TMC.

P-Marq: 150 and 175 seats for BJP; 118-138 seats for TMC.

Praja Polls: 178-208 seats for BJP; 85-110 seats for the TMC.

Poll Diary: 142-171 seats for BJP as against 99-127 for the TMC.

Janmat Poll: 80-90 seats for BJP in Bengal; 195 to 205 seats for TMC.

Peoples Pulse: 177-187 seats for TMC; 95-110 seats for BJP.

What happened in 2021 West Bengal Elections?

In the 2021 West Bengal Election, the TMC won 123 of the 142 seats. The BJP could only win 18 seats, despite an aggressive campaign. The remaining one seat, Bhangar, was won by the Left’s ally, the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

The BJP has not won assembly elections in West Bengal so far. Yet, it achieved a remarkable milestone in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats of Bengal, a sharp increase from 2 seats it had won in 2014.

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