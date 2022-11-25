Manchester United fans ought to be careful what they wish for

Consider the broader potential, It has the biggest digital footprint of any EPL club, as Rob Wilson of Sheffield Hallam University points out. Expanding and monetizing Manchester United’s global fan base is likely to be the bedrock of the investment case, not least as the EPL gains traction with US television audiences. Football is gaining popularity in the US. For the US-based Fenway Sports Group Holdings, which recently hoisted a for-sale sign above Liverpool Football Club, the Glazers’ announcement of a possible sale cannot be good news. It risks sucking away potential demand, and financing capacity, from its own auction. John Henry’s Fenway appears to have a choice: rush through a Liverpool deal now or wait for its rival to sell. On balance, it may be better to let the Manchester United transaction happen first. That could at least generate a high comparative figure for pricing a Liverpool auction, and allow more time for global debt markets to recover.

