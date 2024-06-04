Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74755 votes, Election Commission of India confirmed on 4 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranaut, contest the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh for the first time, defeated Congress' heavyweight Vikramadita Singh.

She received 537022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Vikramaditya who got 462267 votes.

After winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I am emotional at the moment. I am grateful that the people of Mandi elected the BJP and good governance of PM Modi..."

In another update, BJP's another candidate and former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur has also won from Hamirpur seat by a margin of 182357 votes against Congress' Satpal Raizada. He received 607068 votes, while Raizada received 424711 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha elections.

After winning from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, as quoted by ANI, "This win is of people...BJP won all 4 seats of Himachal Pradesh...under PM Modi's leadership, NDA is going to form the govt...next 5 years we will do more development in Hamirpur...BJP along with NDA has around 300+ seats on the other side INDI alliance has around 230 seats so there is a huge difference. There won't be any problem in forming the govt."

Overall, BJP has won two seats in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Hamirpur, while is leading in another two seats in Kangra and Shimla Lok Sabha seats.

According to the ECI's updated tally at 6 pm, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is leading in 292 seats, while Congress-led INDI Alliance ois leading in 232 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

With agency inputs.

