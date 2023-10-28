The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a Ram Mandir theme song ahead of the five-state Assembly election and Lok Sabha polls 2024. The video, captioned “mandir wahin ban rana hai", has so far garnered 3.7k retweets and 365.8k views on X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacking the Centre, saying “mandir wahin banayenge lekin tareekh nahi batayenge [will construct the temple there but won’t disclose the date]".

The video transitions to a news reporter announcing, ‘the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024’. PM Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reference to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya could be viewed as the BJP's attempt to leverage the inauguration in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the people of the state will celebrate three Diwalis this year. The Diwali festival on November 12, the one for BJP's victory and another for the installation of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya temple by PM Modi.

"People of Madhya Pradesh will celebrate three Diwalis this year. The first one will be the festival of lights, second one is when the government will be formed in the state (after the counting of votes on December 3). A third Diwali will be celebrated when the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be established in Ram Mandir by the hands of the prime minister," Amit Shah said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chhindwara is the pocket borough of Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath who is in the fray for the November 17 assembly elections. The results will be declared on December 3.

