MCD Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The MCD election 2022 result will be declared today, 7 December. The counting of votes polled in the MCD election 2022 will begin at 8 am and continue till the counting is done for all wards of the Delhi civic body. Stay tuned with Livemint for MCD election 2022 result LIVE updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When to start expecting early trends?MCD Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The MCD election 2022 result will be out today. The vote counting will start at 8 am to decide the winner of the high-stakes Delhi civic polls and the early trends will start coming shortly. The MCD election 2022 was a tri-cornered fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The exit poll result for the MCD election 2022 was declared on Monday, 5 December and most exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, taking the throne away from the BJP. According to the exit poll result, the Congress would fail to leave a mark even this time. Stay tuned to Livemint for MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates.
07 Dec 2022, 07:54 AM ISTWhen to start expecting early trends?
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes would begin at 8 am and the early trends are expected to come around 8:30 am. The early trends would, however, only show which party is leading and which is trailing on which seat. The final result would only be announced mid-day by the State Election Commission (SEC).
07 Dec 2022, 07:37 AM ISTExit polls will be proven wrong: BJP
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: Ahead of the counting of votes for the MCD polls, the BJP exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed a "landslide" victory as predicted by exit polls. The exit polls on Monday showed that the AAP was going to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls by winning more than 150 of the 250 municipal wards with the BJP emerging a distant second.
The results will be announced after counting of polled votes on all the 250 municipal wards on Wednesday. Voting for MCD elections was held on Sunday.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Dec 2022, 06:56 AM ISTWill BJP be ousted from power by AAP?
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: Delhi had witnessed high-decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support. The BJP, which has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, is looking to maintain its winning streak. But the exit poll results spoke differently. They showed the AAP ending BJP's winning streak of 15 years.
The exit polls also predicted a poor performance by Congress and indicated that the party has failed to revive itself in the national capital.
07 Dec 2022, 06:36 AM ISTHow many seats needed to win in Delhi civic polls?
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the halfway mark is 125. A political party, however, would need a win on 126 seats to hold the reins of the MCD.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Dec 2022, 06:32 AM ISTHow different exit polls placed AAP and BJP in Delhi election?
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: This is how different exit poll results have placed the AAP and the BJP in the high-stakes MCD election 2022. While the AAP has been predicted for a landslide win over the BJP, the saffron party has been projected to be the runner-up, winning seats in just two digits. Here are the numbers from different exit polls:
India Today-Axis My India
AAP:149-171 seats
BJP: 69-91 seats
Congress: 03-07 seats
TV9
AAP: 145 seats
BJP: 94 seats
Congress: 8 seats
Jan ki Baat
AAP: 159-175 seats
BJP: 70-92 seats
Congress: 04-07 seats
ETG-TNN
AAP: 146-156 seats
BJP: 84-94 seats
Congress: 06-10 seats
Others: 00-04 seats
07 Dec 2022, 06:21 AM ISTArvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhi for electing AAP in MCD as exit polls show big win
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated Delhi for electing AAP in the Delhi MCD after the exit polls show his party’s clean sweep and ending the 15-year-old rule of the BJP. He, however, said that the AAP would wait for the official MCD election 2022 result to thank the national capital. Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the MCD polls, with the BJP emerging a distant second.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Dec 2022, 06:09 AM ISTDelhi civic polls: Some facts
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: The polls for 250 wards in Delhi were held on 4 December with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. The high-stakes civic polls largely saw as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. For the counting, the Commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city. 68 Election Observers have already been deployed by the Commission. The counting of votes in the MCD election 2022 will begin at 8 am.
07 Dec 2022, 06:02 AM ISTDelhi civic polls vote counting to begin at 8 am
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: The vote counting in the high-stakes Delhi MCD election 2022 will begin at 8 am. While the early trends would start coming in from 8:30-9 am, the final result would be declared when the election commission announces the official result on all 250 wards of the MCD.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Dec 2022, 05:56 AM ISTWhat do exit poll results say for MCD election?
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: Most exit poll results for the MCD election 2022 have predicted a landslide victory for the AAP. While India Today-Axis My India has 149-171 seats to AAP, TV9 and Jan ki Baat have given 145 and 159-175 to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, respectively. According to the exit poll results, the BJP, which has ruled the Delhi civic bodies for 15 years, will remain a distant second in the MCD election 2022 result.
07 Dec 2022, 05:46 AM ISTWill AAP end 15-year-old reign of BJP in Delhi MCD?
MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the MCD election 2022 result will begin at 8 am. The MCD election 2022 result will be declared as soon as the result of 250 wards is out. The main contenders in the MCD election 2022 were the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. The Municipal Corporations of Delhi, when it was divided into North, South and East Municipal Corporations, had been a stronghold of the BJP for 15 years years. The three MCDs were merged earlier this year. The MCD has 250 wards and the halfway mark is 125. The party which wins 126 seats will be declared the winning party with a clean majority in the MCD election 2022. In the MCD election 2017, the BJP had swept the municipal bodies with 181 seats. The AAP won 48 seats, while the Congress finished only 30 seats. The MCD election 2022 will be declared today, stay tuned with Livemint to catch all the MCD election 2022 result LIVE Updates.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!