The metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am from all terminal stations on the day of the civic polls. As per DMRC, the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 am. After 6:00 am, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day." the DMRC said in a statement.

