Delhi chooses its first trans-person member from AAP: 5 things to know

The Delhi Municipal election (MCD elections) results vote counting is underway, however, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the 126 majority mark to unseat Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 15 year dominance.
The AAP won 134 out of 250 seats for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, closely followed by BJP winning 104 seats, and Congress lagged far behind by winning only 9 seats. The State Election Commission numbers also showed that Independents had won 3 seats.
Meanwhile, Sultanpur's Bobi Kinnar, famously known as Bobi Darling, won the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seat from Sultanpuri becoming the first trans-person member of the national capital's municipal corporation.
Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.
Notably, AAP has for the first time fielded a transperson and that candidate has won in the municipal corporation elections held on 4 December 2022.
After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said they want to beautify their constituency and improve the lives of their neighbours. Bobi had also said that they would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Here are five things to know about Bobi Kinnar
-Bobi has been contested in the MCD elections held in 2017. They had fought as an independent candidate.
-Bobi is know for their extensive social work in Sultanpuri, Delhi. Bobi is also the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee.
-The 38 year old was born in Delhi and has said in an interview with Indian Express about the ostracisation that they faced because of their gender identity. Bobi is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights
-Bobi was taken in by the transgender community at the age of 14 following which she had become a wedding dancer. Bobi then moved on to politics through social work
-Bobi is known to have helped underprivileged children with their educational expenses. She has also worked to uplift people with disabilities and women.
-Bobi was part of the Anna movement and knew Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from that time
