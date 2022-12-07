MCD polls: Now, Delhi will have 5 mayors in 5 years, starting with a woman

On Wednesday, 7 December, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's election results were declared by the State Election Commission which stated that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the polls with 134 seats, closely followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who won in 104 seats out of 250.
Congress won in nine seats.
However, now that the AAP has won the elections what comes next? Let's take a look.
AAP came into power in 2015 and then again in 2020 in national capital Delhi. They are now tasked with electing mayor for the unified civic body, after the Centre's delimitation exercise which consolidated the three bodies of Delhi municipality into one.
Electing a mayor for MCD
Being the majority party in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, the AAP is now tasked with electing the mayor for the national capital.
According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the MCD should hold elections every five years and elect a mayor when they members meet for the first time at the start of each financial year.
This means, Delhi is set to get five mayors in five years. Further the Act mandates that the civic body elect a woman as mayor in its first year and an elected councilor from the Scheduled Caste in its third year.
Election process: The mayor of the MCD is elected through a poll. In case the other parties disagree with the ruling party's nomination, the opposition can field their candidates and the candidate with the most votes is declared mayor.
In case of a tie, the special commissioner appointed to oversee the election conducts a special draw of lots and the candidate whose name is drawn is named the mayor.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi
The Municipal corporation of Delhi was established in 1958 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The civic body has been a unified existence till 2012, following which it was trifurcated into three bodies.
It was divided into North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to manage the rising population.
The trifurcated MCD continued to be in place for a decade and in May 2022 the three bodies were unified once again. In October, the Centre issued a delimitation order which reduced the number of wards from 272 to 250.
