Meet BJP's Agnimitra Paul, West Bengal CM contender to replace Mamata Banerjee: Fashion designer with 23 criminal cases

West Bengal election results 2026: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Agnimitra Paul is among the names being considered for the post of chief minister, a BJP leader told Hindustan Times on Monday, 4 May. If chosen, she will succeed outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee.

Overall, the BJP secured 207 seats in the West Bengal assembly polls, marking a historic victory and a significant jump from its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Following this landslide win, the party is set to form its first-ever government in the state.

“Suvendu Adhikari is on the list. Some leaders have also proposed the names of Rajya Sabha member and state president Samik Bhattacharya and state vice-president Agnimitra Paul, who has won from Asansol Dakshin,” HT quoted the BJP leader, who spoke anonymously, as saying.

Who is Agnimitra Paul?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Agnimitra Paul and why is she considered a contender for West Bengal CM? ⌵ Agnimitra Paul is a BJP vice-president in West Bengal and a former fashion designer who has won from the Asansol Dakshin constituency. She is being considered for the Chief Minister post following the BJP's victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls. 2 What criminal cases are associated with Agnimitra Paul? ⌵ According to her election affidavit, Agnimitra Paul is facing 23 criminal cases. These include charges related to unlawful assembly, violent protests, rioting, disobedience of lawful orders, and actions intended to disturb public order, though she has not been convicted in any of them. 3 Who are the other key contenders for the West Bengal CM position besides Agnimitra Paul? ⌵ Other prominent contenders for the West Bengal Chief Minister post include Suvendu Adhikari, the current Leader of Opposition, and Samik Bhattacharya, the state BJP president. Dilip Ghosh is also mentioned as a possibility. 4 How did the BJP perform in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections? ⌵ The BJP secured a significant victory, winning 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, marking a substantial increase from their previous tally. This win allows the party to form its first-ever government in the state. 5 What is the significance of the criminal cases declared by winning candidates in the West Bengal elections? ⌵ A significant number of winning candidates, including 170 out of 290 analyzed, declared serious criminal cases against themselves, a notable increase from the previous election. Specifically, 14 candidates declared cases related to murder and 54 to attempt to murder.

Agnimitra Paul, 51, retained the Asansol Dakshin constituency by winning with a decisive margin of 40,839 votes, strengthening the party’s foothold in the region. She defeated Tapas Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Agnimitra Paul’s social media profiles indicate that she previously worked as a fashion designer before entering politics.

According to her election affidavit, she is currently facing 23 criminal cases related to various charges, including unlawful assembly, violent protests, rioting, disobedience of lawful orders, and actions allegedly intended to disturb public order, the report noted. The cases also reportedly include accusations of promoting enmity and hostility between different groups. However, she has not been convicted in any of these cases.

“A tireless warrior of women’s empowerment, an indomitable voice against injustice, the MLA of Asansol South, and a dedicated servant of the people—a steadfast fighter striving to turn West Bengal’s true dream of change into reality. Faith, courage, and patriotism define who I am," Paul's Facebook profile stated (as per a rough translation from Bangla to English).

Paul has a B.Sc. in Botany (Hons) from Banwarilal Bhalotia College (University of Burdwan) and a diploma in Fashion Technology from the Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Sciences. She also holds an MBA and has a background in science, having attended Loreto Convent and Asansol Girls' College.

West Bengal CM contenders Along with Agnimitra Paul, Suvendu Adhikari, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, is also seen as a strong contender for the chief minister’s post in the state.

Adhikari played a key role in the West Bengal elections, reportedly defeating Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur constituency by more than 15,000 votes. This marks his second notable electoral success against her, after he achieved a similar victory in Nandigram in 2021. In the recent polls as well, he contested from both seats and secured wins in both.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya is also among those being considered for the top post. Although the BJP has announced that the new chief minister will take oath on 9 May, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the party is yet to finalise its choice for the next CM of West Bengal.

West Bengal election results According to data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP secured 45.84% of the vote share, an increase of 7.87 percentage points from 37.97% in 2021. This rise helped the party win 207 Assembly seats, a sharp jump from its earlier tally of 77, as reported by PTI.