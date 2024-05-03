Meet Congress candidate KL Sharma who will be contesting against BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi in Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress breaks norms by fielding KL Sharma from Amethi, a seat traditionally held by the Gandhi family. Sharma, a Congress loyalist from Ludhiana, has a long association with the party, having worked closely with Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.
After more than two decades, Congress has broken norms by fielding a candidate from outside the Gandhi family to contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Once considered a Congress bastion, the party has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi on Friday. The scion of Gandhi's family, Rahul Gandhi, has been contesting from Amethi since 2004. Before him, his mother Sonia Gandhi, and father Rajiv Gandhi had also represented Amethi.