Meet Omar Abdullah - the ‘reluctant’ candidate who’ll be Jammu & Kashmir’s first CM post Article 370

Omar Abdullah prepares for a potential second term as J&K's chief minister, with the NC leading in assembly elections. The political landscape has shifted dramatically since his previous term, marked by the abrogation of Article 370 and erstwhile state's downgrade to a Union Territory.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated8 Oct 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Days before the counting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Omar Abdullah ordered an ‘achkan’ blazer for himself and a ‘band gala’ for his father, Farooq Abdullah from a leading tailor in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. The Abdullahs were perhaps preparing for a swearing-in of the new government in the erstwhile state with the ceremonial outfits.

With Tuesday's counting leads indicating a clean sweep for the National Conference—Congress alliance, Omar, 54, is poised to be sworn in as chief minister for the second time. His father Farooq Abdullah announced. 

Omar was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir between January 5, 2009 and January 8, 2015. But much has changed in the region between Omar’s two terms. Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, stands abrogated. Jammu and Kashmir is downgraded from a state to a Union Territory.

Congress-NC way ahead

Omar’s party, the NC, is leading with about 40 seats. The alliance partner, the Congress, is ahead with 6 seats. If the trend holds true, the result defies exit polls that predicted a hung assembly in the erstwhile state.

“If you pay for exit polls or waste time discussing them you deserve all the jokes/memes/ridicule. There was a reason I called them a waste of time a few days ago,” Abdullah said in a post on X as voting was underway on Tuesday.

In the next post, Omar is seen holding a mug while interacting with Prannoy Roy, the former NDTV executive co-chairperson, who has founded deKoder, an election analyses platform. He also posted selfies in different posts.

Omar is winning from both the seats – Ganderbal and Budgam – that he contested. The win for NC vice president comes four months after he lost the Lok Sabha elections to jailed Engineer Rashid from Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir.

“NC is winning more than 40 seats on its own. People had no other option. I think more than a mandate for NC, it is a mandate against the BJP,” said a lawyer in South Kashmir who didn’t want to be named.

Born on March,1970 in Rochford, England, Omar Abdullah comes from the most influential political family of Kashmir. The family has given three generation of chief ministers to J&K– Sheikh Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah before Omar.

Omar was one of the former chief ministers of J&K who were put in house arrest in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. With an unkempt beard, Omar stepped out from detention into what he called “a very different world” in March 2020. Omar was released two weeks after his father, Farooq Abdullah, was freed, easing out restrictions on opposition politicians in J&K before and after the Article 370 abrogation.

In September during election campaign, Omar touched an emotional card with his supporters when he removed his cap and held it in his hands while urging people in Ganderbal to give him another chance. Ganderbal is a Abdullah family stronghold.

"I Am A Muslim, I Am An Indian"

Many years ago in 2008, Abdullah, a former Union Minister, had made an emotional "I Am A Muslim, I Am An Indian" speech during the confidence motion in Lok Sabha. Omar had called it ‘The greatest speech of my political career’ in a column in Mint.

In the second term as CM, if that happens, Omar stares at different challenges. It is certainly not going to be a smooth road for him once he assumes the chair. As long as Jammu and Kashmir remain a Union Territory, Omar will need to deal with Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Union Home Ministry.

In the run up to assembly polls, Omar said he won’t contest the elections until statehood for Jammu and Kashmir is restored. “It’s as simple as that… I am not going to sit outside the waiting room of the L-G and, ask him, ‘Sir, please sign the file’, Omar told Indian Express in an interview. Omar, however ended up contesting from two seats, successfully.

After his early education at the Burn Hall school in Srinagar and the Lawrence School in Himachal Pradesh, Omar pursued higher education at Sydenham College in Mumbai, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

I am not going to sit outside the waiting room of the L-G and ask him, ‘Sir, please sign the file’.

Omar’s political career began in 1998 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Srinagar seat. In 2001, Omar became Minister of State for External Affairs in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, making him the youngest minister to hold the position at the time.

As voting is underway in final rounds, the next on the menu would be the swearing-in ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir.

