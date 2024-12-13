The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Friday that Tarun Yadav will be its candidate from Najafgarh Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The Najafgarh seat is represented by former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in November.

Former Delhi government minister, Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on November 18 – months ahead of assembly polls in the national capital. Gahlot had won the seat as AAP candidate in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

AAP, led by Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third straight time after its electoral successes in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020 in the 70-member Assembly.

Who is Tarun Yadav? Tarun Yadav, a social worker from Najafgarh, joined AAP in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday.

With Tarun Yadav's candidature, the AAP has announced the names of 32 candidates for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi that will go to polls early next year. Delhi's ruling party has announced three lists of candidates so far, while the Congress has announced one list comprising 21 names. The BJP has not declared any candidates so far.

Kailash Gahlot vs Tarun Yadav in Najafgarh The BJP, which has not yet announced any candidates, is expected to field Kailash Gahlot from Najafgarh seat.