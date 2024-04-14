Congress is trying to amp up its game in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government. The embattled party on Friday fielded a royal heavyweight from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh to challenge actor Kangana Ranaut. The "Queen" film actress has been in the limelight ever since BJP announced her nomination from Mandi.

Historically, the Mandi constituency has favoured scions of erstwhile princely states, electing royals in 13 out of 19 elections, including two polls since 1952. However, with Singh and Kangana competing against each other from Mandi, the politics of Himachal Pradesh has spiced up.

Lok Sabha 2024: Vikramaditya Singh to contest against Kangana Ranaut in Mandi

About Congress Vikramaditya Singh

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh

He is the sitting MP from Mandi and the Congress's state unit president. Singh is an incumbent PWD minister in the Himachal government.

Vikramaditya Singh is not new in the mandi parliamentary constituency as his father and mother each won the seat thrice.

Vikramaditya Singh is an alumnus of St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

Singh was the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress president from 2013 to 2018. He did his schooling at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla.

Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut

Recently, Vikramaditya Singh called Ranaut "queen of controversies", the actress termed him "Chota Pappu".

Kangana Ranaut says Indians shouldn't have any identity: ‘We all are Modi’

Earlier this month, the Congress leader took a jibe at Kangana saying, "I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi'".

Ranaut retaliated saying, "Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ke tum mujhe dara, dhamka ke vapis bhej doge (This is not the estate of your father or grandfather that you will threaten me and send me back)".

BJP is facing dissent in these states ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Here's why

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha polls schedule

The hilly state is set to hold its General Elections on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state has a total of four Lok Sabha seats (Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!