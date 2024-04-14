Congress is trying to amp up its game in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government. The embattled party on Friday fielded a royal heavyweight from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh to challenge actor Kangana Ranaut. The "Queen" film actress has been in the limelight ever since BJP announced her nomination from Mandi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Historically, the Mandi constituency has favoured scions of erstwhile princely states, electing royals in 13 out of 19 elections, including two polls since 1952. However, with Singh and Kangana competing against each other from Mandi, the politics of Himachal Pradesh has spiced up.

About Congress Vikramaditya Singh Vikramaditya Singh is the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh

He is the sitting MP from Mandi and the Congress's state unit president. Singh is an incumbent PWD minister in the Himachal government.

Vikramaditya Singh is not new in the mandi parliamentary constituency as his father and mother each won the seat thrice.

Vikramaditya Singh is an alumnus of St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

Singh was the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress president from 2013 to 2018. He did his schooling at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut Recently, Vikramaditya Singh called Ranaut "queen of controversies", the actress termed him "Chota Pappu".

Earlier this month, the Congress leader took a jibe at Kangana saying, "I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi'". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranaut retaliated saying, "Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ke tum mujhe dara, dhamka ke vapis bhej doge (This is not the estate of your father or grandfather that you will threaten me and send me back)".

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha polls schedule The hilly state is set to hold its General Elections on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state has a total of four Lok Sabha seats (Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

