Ayodhya Police clarified that they were checking the ID of a booth agent, not voters, responding to Akhilesh Yadav's claims of voter ID checks during Milkipur by-polls. The BJP seeks to reclaim the seat after a previous loss, making this election critical for both parties.

Milkipur by-polls: The Ayodhya Police on Wednesday rejected Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the police officials were checking the ID cards of voters in the Milkipur during voting.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, urged immediate intervention of the Election Commission alleging that senior police officers are involved in checking the ID cards of voters in Milkipur. He had also shared a photo from the polling booth centre, where a police official was checking ID card of a person.

Reacting to the allegation, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya Raj Karan Nayyar said that the person whose ID card is being checked on the viral photo, is a booth agent. He clarified that the police officials are not checking ID cards of voters.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities Milkipur by-polls Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo on his social media account on X and wrote in Hindi, "The Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of the pictures related to this news that Ayodhya police is checking the ID cards of voters in Milkipur, in which senior police officers are also involved."

Ayodhya Police react to Akhilesh Yadav's allegations Clarifying on the photo, which has gone viral online, Ayodhya Police said that the person seen in the photograph is a booth agent of a candidate. The police official was verifying his identity by seeing his ID proof.

"The above photo is of the booth agent's identity card, the person seen in the photo is a booth agent of a candidate which has been verified by seeing his identity card. Please do not make misleading tweets," they said.

Milkipur by-elections in Ayodhya Voting for the Milkipur by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya began on Wednesday. After facing a crushing defeat in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat during Lok Sabha polls 2024, the BJP is aiming to win Milkipur. It is a crucial Assembly segment of Faizabad.