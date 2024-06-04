What sort of reforms are needed now?

Next-generation reforms are not easy or palatable—hence the need for a strong mandate. Labour, land and agricultural laws are obsolete and need a revamp. The goods and services tax (GST) has stabilized. But it is time to make it simpler as was intended originally and at the same time bring in sectors like petroleum that were left out of it. Direct taxes also need a fresh look. Most importantly, it is time for the Centre to aggressively incentivize states to embrace reforms—land reforms among them.