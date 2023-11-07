Mizoram Assembly election: CM Zoramthanga says couldn't cast vote as EVM malfunctions
Mizoram Assembly election 2023: CM and MNF president Zoramthanga has said he could not cast his vote as the EVM malfunctioned
Mizoram Assembly election 2023: Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga has said that he could not cast a vote as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned. Mizoram CM Zomanthanga reached the polling station at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency but left as the voting machine was not working.