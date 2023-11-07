Mizoram Assembly election 2023: Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga has said that he could not cast a vote as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned. Mizoram CM Zomanthanga reached the polling station at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency but left as the voting machine was not working.

Zoramthanga said he would visit his constituency and come back to the polling station to cast his vote again after a meeting. Leaving the polling station, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said, "Because the machine was not working. I was voting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meet." Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Voting for elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly started at 7 am on Tuesday, November 7, amid tight security arrangements. The votes polled in the Mizoram Assembly election will be counted on December 3. The contesting parties need to win 21 Assembly constituencies, the majority mark, in Mizoram to form the next government in the state.

Speaking with ANI, CM Zoramthanga exuded confidence that his party would be forming the next government in Mizoram. He said, " “Even with the Covid in which there was a great problem all over the world, we fought more or less successfully against Covid...Despite that, here in Mizoram, we did a lot of developmental work. Therefore, I believe that in order to continue the works that we have laid down we shall be able to form the government."

Also Read | Mizoram election: Key candidates and issues

After getting out of the polling booth, the chief minister said there will not be a hung Assembly in Mizoram and his party will form the government.

Also Read | BJP promises Lotus scheme, ₹1.5 lakh for girl child in manifesto | Details here

“In order to form the government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comfortable majority," Zoramthanga said. Zoramthanga said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an alliance partner of the MNF though the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which the MNF is a part of, is at the Centre.

ALLIANCE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.