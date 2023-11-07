Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The Northeastern state of India--Mizoram---will vote to elect representative for the 40-member legislative Assembly. In today's Assembly poll a total of 174 candidates are in the fray. The Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are fighting from all 40 constituencies. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP, and Independents are contesting 23 seats, 4 and 27, respectively.
Mizoram has a rather homogenous society based on one identity and one ideology. The Christian-dominated state has two dominant political parties- one based around Mizo Nationalism, while the other known for its secular politics, centered around Mizo Christians.
The Mizoram Assembly Election is the litmus test to see if the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can become the kingmaker in deciding the next government, wherein poll pundits have predicted a hung assembly.
The battle that has historically seen the Mizo National Front (MNF) fight it out against Congress, will see a third front emerge – the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), making the Mizoram Assembly Elections a three-pronged battle.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: ‘Every vote will lay foundation of developed, prosperous state’, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers, as every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram.
"I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram," Shah said in a post on 'X'.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Elderly voter casts his vote in Aizawl West 3 constituency
An elderly voter, B Lalrinawma shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl West 3 constituency.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: CM Zoramthanga speaks to media persons
"The refugees of Myanmar, Manipur, and Bangladesh have faith in Mizo National Front. To comfort them and give them food and shelter, there is a need for MNF government here," says Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Voters arrive at polling station 27 | Watch video
Voters arrive at polling station 27 in Mission Vengthlang in large numbers to cast their vote.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: ‘21 seats are needed to form the govt’, says CM Zoramthanga
CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comfortable majority."
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: ‘I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers’, says PM Modi
“I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy," PM Modi wrote on X.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: ‘We did a lot of developmental works’, says CM
CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "Even with the COVID in which there was a great problem all over the world, we fought more or less successfully against COVID...Despite that, here in Mizoram we did a lot of developmental works...Therefore, I believe that in order to continue the works that we have laid down we shall be able to form the Government..."
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: CM and MNF president Zoramthanga could not cast a vote
CM and MNF president Zoramthanga could not cast a vote; he says, "Because the machine was not working. I was voting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meet."
Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: ‘It will be MNF Government’, CM Zoramthanga
CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "It will not be a hung Assembly. It will be MNF Government. I have full confidence in that."
"BJP is not an alliance partner. NDA is there in the Centre. Here in the state, we don't have any alliance with BJP or any other party...We are only a partner of the NDA in the Centre, here in the state we support the NDA on issue based," he says.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: CM Zoramthanga speaks to media after casting his vote in Aizawl | Watch
Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga casts his vote for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Over 8.5 lakh electors to cast their votes today
According to the CEO Mizoram, the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 8,51,895. Out of which 4,12,969 are male, 4,38,925 are female and 1(one) third gender. There are a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram.
First-time voters who are in the age group 18-19 years stand at 50,611. The sex ratio of voters in Mizoram is 1,063. The electoral population (EP) ratio stands at 63.27. The total number of polling stations is 1276, out of which 525 fall in urban areas and 751 in rural areas.
As many as 2,058 votes have been cast through home voting and 7,497 votes through postal ballots at designated facilitation centres for the Mizoram Assembly elections.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: CM Zoramthanga casts his vote | Watch
Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga casts his vote for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: All you need to know about polling stations
Of the 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram, 149 are remote voting centres, and 30 along the inter-state and international borders have been declared critical and vulnerable.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins
Mock poll begins ahead of voting for the Assembly polls.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: List of candidates and parties
Residents of Mizoram will cast votes for 40 assembly seats on Tuesday (7 November). As many as 174 candidates are in the fray in the northeastern state. The key political parties are- the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress. CM Zoramthanga's MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre. The state will witness a triangular contest among MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: First-time voters hope for all-round development, jobs, better connectivity
The young voters are very much hopeful that the new Mizoram government will work for all-round development of the state, going to polls on November 7.
Out of a total of 8,52,088 voters, the first-time voters in the state are 50,611. The first-time voters and young voters said that the people of the state will elect the new government that should work for the development of the state.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Voting time, key candidates and state issues | Here's your guide to polls
The Mizoram Election 2023 is all set to take place on Tuesday, November. All the 40 assembly seats of Mizoram will go to polls in a single phase and results will be declared on December 3. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) are eligible for casting vote across 1,276, polling station in the north-eastern state.
Mizoram gears up for assembly polls today
Mizoram is all in readiness for the assembly polls on Tuesday, as over 8.57 lakh voters gear up to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, amid tight security arrangements put in place, officials said on Monday.
Voting will begin in all 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said. The votes will be counted on December 3.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Mizo 'identity', infra key issues in northeast state
Issues of "identity" and people's welfare took centre stage during the run-up for assembly polls in Mizoram, with intense election campaigning in the Christian-majority state coming to an end in the state a day before.
The voting for 40 seatsto begin on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Who are in contest from Dampa seat?
Dampa will be an important seat for the saffron party, the BJP. Vanlalhmuaka, who is the party's state unit president, is contesting for this seat. In the 2018 assembly elections in the state, BJP was able to win only one seat. This time, the saffron party will be hoping to improve its numbers from last time. Union minister Kiren Rijiju is the party's election in-charge for Mizoram,
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Candidates in contest on Serchhip seat
Lalduhoma is the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which will be contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Serchhip constituency. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, he also won from the Aizawl West-1 but he chose to represent Serchhip and became the Leader of the Opposition.
Lalduhoma is a former IPS officer who was also part of the security team of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After resigning from service, he was elected as an MP from Mizoram in 1984.
Lalduhoma of ZPM had previously ousted five-time chief minister Lal Thanhawla from this seat in 2018.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Candidates on Aizawl West-III
The Aizawl West-III seat will witness a triangular fight between the MNF, ZPM and Congress.
Congress has fielded Lalswata from this seat, who is also the current president of the party's Mizoram state unit. Lalsawta was also Mizoram's Finance Minister from 2008 to 2018. He had also represented the Aizawl East-II constituency in 2008 and 2013.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Who are in race from Aizawl East-I seat?
Aizawl East-1 has been considered the most important seat in the state. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also the Chief of the Mizo National Front (MNF) will be contesting for this seat. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Zoramthanga defeated the independent candidate. He had also represented the Champhai constituency multiple times. Zoramthanga is up against Lalsanglura Ralte of the Congress and Lalthansanga of the ZPM.
Zoramthanga had been the CM of the state twice earlier, in 1998 and 2003.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Incumbent MNF faces tough challenge
As the polling for Mizoram Assembly election is set to begin on Tuesday, where over 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, the state is witnessing tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Over 7,000 security personnel deployed across state
A total of 7,200 security personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, he said.
"In all, 1,831 police officers from Mizoram, along with 2,527 Special Armed Police Force (SAPF) personnel and 2,700 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed across the state," he added.
Besides, 160 personnel of the Mizoram Reserved Home Guards have also been deployed for election duty, Khiangte said.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Security beefed up
Security was beefed up across Mizoram and at the international borders in the state ahead of polling for the assembly elections on Tuesday, officials said.
Voting for the 40-member assembly will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, they said.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Police urge people to maintain peace, tranquility
As Mizoram gets battle-ready for the Assembly polls on Tuesday, the police have urged people to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state.
The Mizoram Police urged the people to maintain peace and harmony during the voting process, urging the citizens to "cast their votes and demonstrate responsible citizenship", the Mizoram Police informed through an official statement.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi promises to protect culture, traditions
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought the support of Mizoram voters promising the protection of their culture, language and traditions.
Mizoram will go to the assembly polls on Tuesday, with counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Preparations underway at polling booth | Watch video
Aizawl: Preparations underway at the polling booth for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023
Voting for Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 is to begin at 7 am today.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Are MNF and BJP allies?
MNF is part of BJP-led NDA. However, it has not sought a pre-poll alliance with its partner in the state.
In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Zoramthanga said, “We don’t need the BJP in this state. I have always maintained that the BJP has no place in Mizoram because we are a Christian state and a complex society.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Key players
MNF chief and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has emerged as one of the most prominent faces in this election. Former Mizoram Finance Minister and state Congress chief Lalsawta is another key contender who will contest from Aizawl West-III. ZPM chief Lalduhoma, who is the party's chief ministerial candidate, will contest from the Serchhip assembly constituency.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 live: 2018 Poll recap
In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. The party emerged victorious by defeating the 10-year-old Congress government.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 live: Candidates fielded
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded 40 candidates each.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting in 23 and 4 seats, respectively, PTI reported.
There are 27 candidates, who are contesting as independents.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 live: Number of candidates in fray
A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, are contesting the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 live: Eligible voters
The women voters in Mizoram are slightly more in number than men voters in the state. Of the total 8,50,288 electors, 4,13,062 are men and 4,39,026 are women. None of the electors identified themselves as thethird gender. As many 50,751 are first time voters aged between 18 and 19 years.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 live: Poll Timing
The voting in Mizoram will begin in all 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. The votes will be counted on December 3.
