Mizoram Election 2023: EC announces re-polling at 13-Muallungthu polling booth in Aizawl South 3 on Nov 10
Mizoram Election 2023: The repolling was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of the assembly election held on Tuesday, an official said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced re-election in one polling station in Mizoram’s Aizawl South-III constituency. The repolling will be held at 13-Muallungthu polling station in 20-Aizawal South III Assembly constituency on November 10, a notice said on Wednesday.