The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced re-election in one polling station in Mizoram’s Aizawl South-III constituency. The repolling will be held at 13-Muallungthu polling station in 20-Aizawal South III Assembly constituency on November 10, a notice said on Wednesday.
The voting percentage is likely to increase, as final reports are yet to come from far-flung districts, officials added.
In Mizoram, Serchhip seat reported a voter turnout of 84.78 per cent, Mamit 84.23 per cent, Hnahthial 84.16 per cent, Kolasib 82.77 per cent and Khawazawl 82.39 per cent. The polling started at 7 am for the 40-member state assembly elections.
An Election Commission release said that advance planning and extensive monitoring by the Commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel ensured "free, fair and largely peaceful conduct of elections in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh".
The Mizo National Front, Indian National Congress and the Zoram People's Movement have fielded candidates for all 40 seats and BJP has fielded 23 candidates.
In Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is chief of Mizo National Front, is seeking re-election from Aizawl East - I, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Serchhip.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent and ousted Congress from power.
(With inputs from agencies)
