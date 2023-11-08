Mizoram Election 2023: The repolling was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of the assembly election held on Tuesday, an official said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced re-election in one polling station in Mizoram's Aizawl South-III constituency. The repolling will be held at 13-Muallungthu polling station in 20-Aizawal South III Assembly constituency on November 10, a notice said on Wednesday.

As per the notice, the voting will take place between 7 am and 4 pm in Muallungthu polling station on Friday. A total of 1,084 electors, including 548 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polling station, an official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The repolling was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of the assembly election held on Tuesday, the official said.

The Mizoram assembly elections passed off peacefully on Tuesday with over 78 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors casting their votes.

The voting percentage is likely to increase, as final reports are yet to come from far-flung districts, officials added.

Mizoram had seen nearly 80 per cent voter turnout in the 2018 election.

In Mizoram, Serchhip seat reported a voter turnout of 84.78 per cent, Mamit 84.23 per cent, Hnahthial 84.16 per cent, Kolasib 82.77 per cent and Khawazawl 82.39 per cent. The polling started at 7 am for the 40-member state assembly elections.

An Election Commission release said that advance planning and extensive monitoring by the Commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel ensured "free, fair and largely peaceful conduct of elections in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh".

The Mizo National Front, Indian National Congress and the Zoram People's Movement have fielded candidates for all 40 seats and BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is chief of Mizo National Front, is seeking re-election from Aizawl East - I, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Serchhip.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent and ousted Congress from power.

(With inputs from agencies)

