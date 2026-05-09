MK Stalin makes request to new Tamil Nadu govt, sends stern message to Congress after Vijay's TVK gets majority support

As the political uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu came to an end on Saturday after several days of intense developments, paving the way for Vijay of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to become Chief Minister, MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) extended his best wishes to the incoming government.
He urged them that if welfare schemes for women, youth, students, children, marginalised communities and government employees continued to be implemented, people would keep benefiting and the state would continue to progress.
“If all schemes encompassing women, youth, students, children, marginalized people, and government employees are continued to be implemented, the benefits to the people will persist, and the state will grow. I request the new government to take this into consideration and act accordingly,” Stalin stated.
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Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party secured the necessary support to form the government.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announced their unconditional support to TVK, helping them reach the majority mark.
MK Stalin urged the new government to continue implementing welfare schemes for women, youth, students, children, marginalized communities, and government employees to ensure the state's continued progress and benefits for its people.
MK Stalin noted that Congress MLAs, who won as part of the alliance, did not visit Anna Arivalayam to express gratitude and that the Congress party severed ties with the DMK on the same day.
TVK, led by Vijay, initially had 108 seats. With the support of VCK (2 MLAs) and IUML (2 MLAs), their total strength increased to 120, surpassing the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.
Stalin mentioned that the Congress MLAs who had contested and won as part of the alliance did not visit Anna Arivalayam to convey their gratitude, and that the party went on to break ties with the DMK on the very same day.
“The Congress MLAs who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their thanks. On the same day, the Congress party severed ties with the DMK and proceeded,” the former chief minister said.
Stalin continued, “At the same time, Communist leaders Comrade Shanmugam and Comrade Veerapandian, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party leader Thirumavalavan, have announced that they will continue to join hands with the DMK and fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of the people, thereby expressing a sense of camaraderie and demonstrating their trust in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is strong in policy.”
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both allies of the DMK, announced "unconditional support" to TVK, led by Vijay. Their backing helped TVK secure the numbers needed to form the government, although the party ended up with only a narrow majority in the 234-member Assembly.
Vijay, who was elected from two constituencies, will have to vacate one of the seats, reducing TVK's effective strength in the Assembly from 108 to 107.
The uncertainty was resolved when the VCK led by Thol. Thirumavalavan and holding two seats, announced its support for TVK. The decision came after days of speculation, as VCK had kept both TVK and political observers guessing about its position. A long-standing ally of the Left parties, VCK had earlier indicated that its stand would align with theirs after they extended support to TVK on Friday.
Soon after VCK declared its backing, another DVK ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also announced support for TVK. IUML, like VCK, has two MLAs in the Assembly.
With the support of these two smaller parties, TVK’s strength increased to 120 members, giving it a slender edge of two seats over the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Assembly election in Tamil Nadu was held on April 23. The results were declared on May 4.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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