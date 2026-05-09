MK Stalin makes request to new Tamil Nadu govt, sends stern message to Congress after Vijay's TVK gets majority support

As the political uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu came to an end on Saturday after several days of intense developments, paving the way for Vijay of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to become Chief Minister, MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) extended his best wishes to the incoming government.

He urged them that if welfare schemes for women, youth, students, children, marginalised communities and government employees continued to be implemented, people would keep benefiting and the state would continue to progress.

“If all schemes encompassing women, youth, students, children, marginalized people, and government employees are continued to be implemented, the benefits to the people will persist, and the state will grow. I request the new government to take this into consideration and act accordingly,” Stalin stated.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who will be the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party secured the necessary support to form the government. 2 Which parties supported Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announced their unconditional support to TVK, helping them reach the majority mark. 3 What was MK Stalin's message to the new Tamil Nadu government? ⌵ MK Stalin urged the new government to continue implementing welfare schemes for women, youth, students, children, marginalized communities, and government employees to ensure the state's continued progress and benefits for its people. 4 Why did MK Stalin express sternness towards the Congress party? ⌵ MK Stalin noted that Congress MLAs, who won as part of the alliance, did not visit Anna Arivalayam to express gratitude and that the Congress party severed ties with the DMK on the same day. 5 How did TVK secure a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly? ⌵ TVK, led by Vijay, initially had 108 seats. With the support of VCK (2 MLAs) and IUML (2 MLAs), their total strength increased to 120, surpassing the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

Stalin mentioned that the Congress MLAs who had contested and won as part of the alliance did not visit Anna Arivalayam to convey their gratitude, and that the party went on to break ties with the DMK on the very same day.

“The Congress MLAs who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their thanks. On the same day, the Congress party severed ties with the DMK and proceeded,” the former chief minister said.

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Stalin continued, “At the same time, Communist leaders Comrade Shanmugam and Comrade Veerapandian, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party leader Thirumavalavan, have announced that they will continue to join hands with the DMK and fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of the people, thereby expressing a sense of camaraderie and demonstrating their trust in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is strong in policy.”

Tamil Nadu politics The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both allies of the DMK, announced "unconditional support" to TVK, led by Vijay. Their backing helped TVK secure the numbers needed to form the government, although the party ended up with only a narrow majority in the 234-member Assembly.

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Vijay, who was elected from two constituencies, will have to vacate one of the seats, reducing TVK's effective strength in the Assembly from 108 to 107.

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The uncertainty was resolved when the VCK led by Thol. Thirumavalavan and holding two seats, announced its support for TVK. The decision came after days of speculation, as VCK had kept both TVK and political observers guessing about its position. A long-standing ally of the Left parties, VCK had earlier indicated that its stand would align with theirs after they extended support to TVK on Friday.

Soon after VCK declared its backing, another DVK ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also announced support for TVK. IUML, like VCK, has two MLAs in the Assembly.

With the support of these two smaller parties, TVK’s strength increased to 120 members, giving it a slender edge of two seats over the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.