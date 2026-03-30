MK Stalin reports dip in personal wealth: Inside Tamil Nadu CM’s net worth — land, buildings, no cars

DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Kolathur constituency for the 23 April elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly, declaring a family net worth of about ₹9 crore.

While Stalin has movable assets worth ₹3.3 Crore, his spouse has movable assets worth ₹1.3 Crore. Similarly, while Stalin has immovable assets worth ₹2.9 crore, his spouse owns about ₹2 Crore. Overall, the couple's net worth is about 9 crore.

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Compared with his wife's movable assets, they showed no notable growth. In 2021, her movable assets stood at ₹30.52 lakh, including ₹24.77 lakh in old gold jewellery. By 2026, her movable assets rose to over ₹1.32 crore.

Five years ago, in the run-up to the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Stalin had declared a joint net worth of about ₹7 Crore. This included movable assets of a little over ₹4.94 crore. His immovable assets, including land and residential buildings, were valued at ₹2.24 crore in 2021.

In 2026, the 72-year-old leader declared movable assets valued at ₹3.30 crore. His immovable assets have a total current market value of ₹2.96 crore, comprising self-acquired properties valued at ₹2.70 crore and inherited properties valued at ₹25.98 lakh. His wife, Durga Stalin, hold

In 2026, the 72-year-old leader declared movable assets valued at ₹3.30 crore. His immovable assets have a total current market value of ₹2.96 crore, comprising self-acquired properties valued at ₹2.70 crore and inherited properties valued at ₹25.98 lakh. His wife, Durga Stalin, holds movable assets worth ₹1.32 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹2.11 crore.

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According to the nomination papers filed by Stalin on 6 April 2021, for the last Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, his personal movable assets have decreased from ₹4.94 crore in 2021 to ₹3.30 crore in 2026.

The value of his land and residential buildings grew moderately from ₹2.24 crore in 2021 to ₹2.96 crore in the current election cycle.

Stalin's source of income For the financial year 2024-2025, Stalin declared a total income of ₹30.94 lakh. His stated sources of income include his salary as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, interest from bank deposits, and book royalties. His spouse declared an income of ₹5,33,740 for the same financial period, citing rent as her income source.

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Also Read | Stalin, Vijay file nominations as Tamil Nadu poll race heats up

The affidavit also stated that no criminal cases are pending against the DMK leader, nor has he been convicted in any case. Furthermore, he has declared zero liabilities, with no outstanding dues or loans owed to banks, financial institutions, or government agencies.

Under the educational qualifications section, Stalin declared that he completed a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Presidency College, Madras University, in 1973. His profession is listed in the document as "Public Service".

DMK contesting 164 seats DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India(CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats.

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What happened in the 2021 Assembly Elections? In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls held in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own.

The DMK, along with Congress and other partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Based on the affidavit provided for MK Stalin, here is a detailed breakdown of his movable and immovable assets and those of his spouse, Durga Stalin.

Movable Assets The total value of movable assets is ₹3,30,53,486 for MK Stalin and ₹1,32,67,648 for his spouse.

Cash in Hand: MK Stalin holds ₹10,000, and his spouse holds ₹40,000.

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Bank Deposits: MK Stalin has several fixed and savings accounts. Significant balances include ₹28,96,975 (multiple FD entries) at Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank and ₹10,00,000 in a joint election account. Durga Stalin holds a savings account at Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank with a balance of ₹47,75,424 (as of March 23, 2026).

Investments & Claims: MK Stalin has a 12.5% share in Arasu Kudumbam Trust, valued at ₹1,13,858, and a share in another family trust property in Madurai, valued at ₹47,26,467.

MK Stalin has no car, as per the affidavit.

Immovable Assets The immovable assets include agricultural land, non-agricultural land, and residential buildings.

MK Stalin has declared self-acquired assets worth ₹2,70,04,624. The CM owns ancestral assets worth ₹25,98,250. His spouse Durga Stalin has declared self-acquired assets worth ₹1,72,22,040 and ancestral assets worth ₹38,78,890.

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Agricultural land: MK Stalin owns 2.86 acres of agricultural land in Thanjavur district, with a current market value of ₹5,72,000. His spouse has no agricultural land.

MK Stalin's financial affidavit indicates a shift in personal wealth as he gears up for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Residential Buildings: MK Stalin owns residential properties in Velachery, Chennai, and Tiruvarur. The combined market value of his residential assets is listed in two parts: ₹1,57,24,300 and ₹20,26,250.

Durga Stalin also holds residential interests in Velachery and Tiruvarur, with market values of ₹1,57,24,300 and ₹38,78,890, respectively.

(With agency inputs)