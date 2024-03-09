MLC election: BJP announces its candidates in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh
The MLC election in Bihar and UP scheduled for March 21 and the last date of filing the nomination is March 11
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the list of its candidates for the Legislative Council elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 11 seats up for contest in Bihar, the BJP has announced its candidates for 3 seats for now. In Uttar Pradesh, the candidates will fight for 13 MLC seats with BJP announcing its candidates on 7 seats.